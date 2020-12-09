https://thepostmillennial.com/unhinged-michigan-state-rep-threatens-trump-supporters

Michigan Democrat State Representative Cynthia Johnson gave a warning to Trump supporters on Tuesday.

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay.”

Johnson takes a serious attitude in the video and says:

“I’m waiting for some of my Facebook friends to come on and I wanna talk to y’all first because … y’all have had my back… Call your friends…. come on in ’cause I wanna talk to y’all….. we got some work to do…. we got some work to do.“

CA Jonson last night threatened to have Trump voters killed. Recently during a voter fraud hearing, she asked witnesses to dox themselves. pic.twitter.com/KpxIjdH1Cf https://t.co/m7cwxBuAMo — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 9, 2020

A little but later she says:

“I wish I could be talking to y’all in a private room, because, uh, I just wish I… I could, but we’re public, so… be smart,” she said.

There exists speculation as to what Johnson might mean when she uses the term “soldiers,” or in what aspect she expects people to “make them pay, or indeed, who “them” may be.

Johnson’s tirade did not go unnoticed by Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield, who said: “Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation.”

Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y5lTqqmEVI — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) December 9, 2020



