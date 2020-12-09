https://bongino.com/unhinged-michigan-state-rep-threatens-trump-supporters-in-cryptic-video/

Team Unity is at it again.

After Democrats spent about five minutes pretending to call for post-election “unity,” they’re already showing their true colors once again.

This time Michigan Democrat State Representative Cynthia Johnson decided it would be a great ideas to upload a “warning” message directed at President Trump’s supporters to Facebook.

According to the Daily Caller:

In the Facebook live video, Johnson said Trump supporters better be careful, calling on “soldiers” to “make them (Trump supporters) pay.” The video was over three minutes long. “So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay,” Johnson says in the video. “I wish I could be talking to y’all in a private room, because, uh, I just wish I could, but we’re public so…,” Johnson also said in the video.

Watch below:

The local media is already trying to spin her comments to her defense. The Detroit News attempted to provide “context” by claiming that her comments came after Johnson received received threats. However, nothing in Johnson’s video indicated that her comments were specifically directed at those individuals.

Regardless, the Detroit News’ “logic” here seems to be “making threats is OK if you received threats because threats are bad.” We all know they wouldn’t feel the need to provide such “context” had a Republican made identical comments in identical circumstances.

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Democrat who’s faced threats in recent days after questioning Rudy Giuliani during a House hearing last week, issued a “warning” to “you Trumpers” last night. https://t.co/HhludCKMrX — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) December 9, 2020

Johnson took office on January 1, 2019, and her current term ends on December 31, 2020, but she unfortunately won re-election in November. On the sole basis that she is a Democrat, we can expect little professional consequences for her comments.

