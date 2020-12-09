https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/update-18-states-join-texas-supreme-court-lawsuit-michigan-georgia-wisconsin-pennsylvania-fraudulent-election/

Map by Henri

earlier today TGP reported that Missouri is the latest state to join Texas in their lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the US Supreme Court.

Election integrity is central to our republic. And I will defend it at every turn. As I have in other cases – I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ #SCOTUS filing today. Missouri is in the fight. https://t.co/V3aLHrYnOF — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 9, 2020

It’s not just Missouri, on Tuesday Allen West told Steve Bannon on the War Room, “I think you’re going to see ten states sign on to this petition and lawsuit. I know as you said Louisiana just came on board.”

Seven states have already reportedly joined Texas in their lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

And the list has now grown to 17 states.

MO, AL, AR, FL, NE, ND, OK, IN, KS, LA, MS, MT, SC, SD, TN, UT and WV.

The 17 STATES listed as backing Texas' lawsuit against WI, MI, PA & GA in the SUPREME COURT: MO, AL, AR, FL, NE, ND, OK, IN, KS, LA, MS, MT, SC, SD, TN, UT & WV. pic.twitter.com/uZIoBS5676 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 9, 2020

Here is a Scribd document of the lawsuit.

16 States JoinTexas v. Pennsylvania – Amicus Brief of Missouri Et Al. – Final With Tables by Jim Hoft on Scribd

