UPDATE: Dem Who Called on ‘Soldiers’ to Make Republicans ‘Pay’ Stripped of Committee Positions
***UPDATE***
A Michigan State Representative who urged “soldiers” to “make Trumpers pay” has reportedly been stripped of her committee assignments by the Michigan House of Representatives due to her incendiary remarks.
