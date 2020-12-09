https://www.theepochtimes.com/u-s-attorneys-office-in-delaware-is-investigating-hunter-bidens-taxes_3611688.html

Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said Wednesday he is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” the younger Biden said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The announcement drew a response from Joe Biden’s team, also appearing to confirm the investigation.

The former vice president “is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the statement said.

The younger Biden did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

On Nov. 18, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) released more details about Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals, along with alleged links to foreign individuals who have ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Russian government.

“Some of the additional findings from their investigation include millions of dollars sent from a Shanghai-based company with links to CEFC, which was effectively an extension of the communist Chinese government, to a close business associate of Hunter Biden,” they said. CEFC is a firm founded by billionaire Ye Jianming, who is believed to have ties with the CCP.

They cited a Fox News interview with a former Biden family business associate, Tony Bobulinski—the CEO of a former joint venture between James Biden, Hunter Biden, and two others.

Bobulinski in October claimed that the former vice president and his family “are compromised” by China, adding: “Obviously, I’ve referenced I’ve held a Q-clearance—you’re briefed on compromise and who you’re able to talk with and deal and do business with—and I just don’t see, given the history here and the facts, how Joe can’t be influenced in some manner based on the history that they have with CEFC.”

Also in October, the New York Post, citing emails and messages allegedly sourced from a laptop that belonged to the younger Biden, reported that he attempted to arrange a meeting between himself, Joe Biden, and an advisor to Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings—which has long been accused of corruption and currently the subject of an investigation by Ukrainian prosecutors. Both Joe and Hunter Biden denied the meeting took place, while Biden’s campaign accused Republicans and President Donald Trump of promoting a smear campaign ahead of the election.

Joe Biden during the third and final debate with Trump denied he knew about Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Grassley and Johnson in mid-November, citing text messages, that Hunter Biden spoke with Chinese billionaire Ye Jianming on a “regular basis” and have a “standing once a week call.” As noted by a report from the South China Morning Post, Ye went “missing” in China several years ago under unclear circumstances.

According to the senators’ report, Biden said in a text message that Ye was also the “first guest in his new apartment,” “he cooked me lunch himself and we ate in the kitchen together,” and was helping Ye “on a number of his personal issues (staff visas and some more sensitive things).

It’s unclear if the U.S. Attorney’s investigation is in connection to Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. The Epoch Times has reached out to the office for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

