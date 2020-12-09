https://noqreport.com/2020/12/09/violence-inciter-rep-cynthia-a-johnson-rebuked-by-legislature-stripped-of-committees/

Michigan State Representative Cynthia A. Johnson, who posted a viral video in which she called on “soldiers” to go after Trump supporters, has been stripped of all committee assignments. Speaker of the State House of Representatives Lee Chatfield also announced they were looking into further disciplinary action.

Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y5lTqqmEVI — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) December 9, 2020

According to the press release, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth today released the following statement on the video released last night by state Rep. Cynthia Johnson on social media:

“Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments, and we are looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigations.

“We have been consistent in our position on this—violence and intimidation is never appropriate in politics. We have said that about threats made against Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson, Rep. Johnson herself, and others. That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the threats come from public officials. Behavior like this will not be tolerated this term or next.”

Here is the video:

Michigan Democratic State Rep boldly threatens Trump supporters on a livestream They want us dead

pic.twitter.com/ZU0rUTEfLB — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) December 9, 2020

These actions are fine, but considering she was calling on “soldiers” to “make them pay,” referring to Trump supporters, anything short of removal from office and a full investigation into domestic terrorism falls short.

