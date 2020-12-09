https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Virginia-School-Board-Name/2020/12/09/id/1000767

The school board of Falls Church, Virginia this week decided to rename Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and George Mason High School, which were both named after prominent Virginians who owned slaves during their lives.

The board said in a press release on Tuesday that the board voted unanimously following “a six-month-long process, which included hours of public hearings, hundreds of submitted written public comments, and a survey of the community to inform the Board’s decision.”

“The Board took seriously the viewpoints and concerns raised by many students, parents, staff, and community members,” said School Board Chair Greg Anderson, in a statement. “We thank everyone who shared their perspectives with us and will be mindful of your comments as we now begin selecting names that reflect the diversity of opinions in our community. Our schools must be places where all students, staff, and community members feel safe, supported, and inspired.”

The board estimates that the cost of changing the names is about $96,000 for the high school and about $13,000 for the elementary school.

