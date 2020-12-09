https://www.oann.com/vws-supervisory-board-to-meet-wednesday-to-discuss-leadership-crisis-handelsblatt/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vws-supervisory-board-to-meet-wednesday-to-discuss-leadership-crisis-handelsblatt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s supervisory board will meet on Wednesday afternoon in an effort to defuse a leadership crisis after Chief Executive Herbert Diess continues to insist on a contract extension, Handelsblatt said, citing company sources.

VW’s supervisory board was due to discuss a reshuffle of the company’s management board on Thursday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week, as the world’s largest carmaker seeks to defuse a leadership crisis.

VW was not immediately reachable for comment.

