(FOX NEWS) — Georgia Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock allegedly disrupted a police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to state police records obtained by a local newspaper.

Warnock was ‘extremely uncooperative and disruptive’ of the 2002 investigation, and he demanded that the camp’s attorneys should be present when police were interviewing the counselors interviewing with police have the camp’s attorneys present, even though the counselors could only request a lawyer for themselves and Warnock could not do so on their behalf. At the time, Warnock was senior pastor of the church that operated the camp.

The records were obtained by the Free Beacon.

