https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/warnock-loeffler-senate-arrest/2020/12/09/id/1000803

U.S. Senate hopeful Rev. Raphael Warnock reportedly was arrested 18 years ago for “hindering and obstructing” a police investigation into suspected child abuse at a summer camp in Maryland that Warnock’s church at the time was the operator of.

Warnock, a Democrat seeking the seat of Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a Jan. 5 runoff election against the Republican, was “extremely uncooperative and disruptive” during questioning of camp counselors by police investigators, according to records of the incident obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Although all names from the report are redacted, it refers to “the reverends,” who were identified in a Baltimore Sun report at the time as Warnock and Rev. Mark Andre Wright of the Douglas Memorial Community Church, a prominent African American congregation in Baltimore.

The arrest has come to light after Warnock called Loeffler “a liar” at Sunday’s debate between the two when she mentioned the Democrat was charged in the incident at Camp Farthest Out in Woodbine, Maryland.

He said the law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me.” A deputy state attorney general later said the two ministers were “helpful” in the investigation in a report that charges had been withdrawn.

However, the incident report describes rather belligerent behavior: how Warnock and/or Wright, who initially provided a private room to police, repeatedly interrupted investigators from interviewing camp counselors, withdrew the room for police use, insisted that the camp’s attorney be present during any questioning and arguing with officers.

“I’ve never encountered resistance like that at all,” State Trooper Diane Barry of MSP’s Child and Sexual Assault Unit told The Sun. Neither Warnock nor Wright were suspected of involvement in the alleged abuse.

Barry said the counselors consented to the interviews after being told they were free to walk away at any time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

