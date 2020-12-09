http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gWMEQdP4_xY/

A-list stars including Tom Hanks, Angelina Jolie, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, and Mark Wahlberg are featured in a video honoring military families for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s 2020 Virtual Snowball Express.

Actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise has sponsored the Snowball Express since 2006, usually ending in an all-expenses-paid, five-day trip to Disney World for around 1,750 children in December. This year, the coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the trip, and the celebration was held virtually. So, to lend a helping hand, a coterie of stars joined Sinese to send the families their season’s greetings.

“So many of my pals in Hollywood wanted to be part of this event,” Sinese says at the start of the video, “so, keep your eyes peeled because you’ll be seeing them pop up here and there throughout our time together.”

What follows are a series of short greetings from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, singers, sports figures, and other celebrities.

Angelina Jolie chimes in, adding, “We owe so much to military families. More than we even know. So I am deeply grateful and thankful to all of you.”

Donny Wahlberg tells viewers, “I keep you in my prayers and know that the family members you lost are always in your heart.”

For his part, actor Chris Pratt recorded his salutation from the set of his new film Jurassic Park: Dominion, and also brought on his co-star, Bryce Dallas Howard, and the film crew.

Also, actor Tim Allen reprised his Toy Story Buzz Lightyear character to salute the military families.

During his segment, Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks said, “Hey, everybody on the Snowball Express, Covid-19 virtual version.” He then gives a shoutout to his “old buddy Lieutenant Dan,” referring to his Forrest Gump co-star and charity sponsor Gary Sinise. “I hope everybody has a really, really great time. Disney World will be there again in the future. Have a great time, throw some snowballs around, and all aboard the snowball express!” Hanks adds.

There was even a segment from members of the International Space Station!

Other celebrities who appeared in the video include David Beckham, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Kaley Cuoco, Shania Twain, Jay Leno, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and many more.

More than 2,000 military families viewed the full program online.

