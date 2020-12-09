https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/watch-crenshaw-destroys-pelosi-political-maneuvering-hurt-americans/

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a former Navy SEAL, blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a speech on the House floor for “political” maneuvering that has hurt millions of Americans.

“I rise today to unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the actions of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi,” he said before a mostly empty chamber.

. @DanCrenshawTX just obliterated Nancy Pelosi from the House floor. pic.twitter.com/YjlEnp9jsi — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 9, 2020

TRENDING: Pence to decide race? Law profs say VP allowed to ‘count’ electoral votes

He noted she scolded a reporter last week when questioned about her inability to get more COVID-19 relief approved for Americans.

“Don’t characterize what we did as a mistake,” she warned. “This was not a mistake. This was a decision.”

Her change in attitude, now that she is supporting a compromise package, is because of “a new president,” she said.

“We’ve known for months that Speaker Pelosi was holding the American people hostage for political gain,” Crenshaw said. “While Americans suffered under unscientific, foolish lockdowns, Speaker Pelosi withheld relief for political purposes.

“Not policy. But political purpose. We now have a full admission. She said the quiet part out loud. This was never about what was best for the American people, never about honest policy differences. It was about preventing President Trump from getting any credit.

“It was about politics.”

He noted Pelosi repeatedly charged that “nothing” was better than “something” for the American people.

“She honestly believed nothing is better than something, But better for who? Not for the American people. She believed that nothing was better than something for her and her party.”

He called it an “awful and heartless” strategy.

WND reported Pelosi had for months has rejected dozens of Republican-proposed aid packages for Americans suffering from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

But after the media declared Joe Biden president-elect amid challenges to the election outcome, she said she could support a compromise.

This week, members of Congress indicated agreement on a bill of about $1 trillion to help state and local governments, businesses and the unemployed. It’s a compromise on Pelosi’s demand for more than $3 trillion and Republicans’ proposal of some $500 billion.

But it’s far less than the $1.8 trillion President Trump had offered her before Election Day.

Asked this week why she was now willing to do a smaller package, she said, “That’s OK now because we have a new president.”

Nancy Pelosi says she is willing to do a smaller covid-19 deal citing the “game changer” of Biden’s election and vaccine development: “That’s OK now because we have a new president. A president who recognizes that we need to depend on science…” pic.twitter.com/Egk9kxWWJV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2020

Pelosi originally had wanted billions of dollars to bail out poorly run state and local governments suffering from problems that were created long before COVID-19 hit. Republicans were reluctant to have taxpayers in North Dakota, for example, bail out California cities.

She wagged her finger at reporters when she said: “Perhaps you missed what I said earlier. Joe Biden committed to ending and crushing the virus, and having a builder better America initiative. Build back better. A vaccine. Answer to our prayers. An answer to our prayers. Of 95% effectiveness in terms of Pfizer and Moderna and there may be others, uh, coming forward.

“That makes, that is a total game changer a new president and a vaccine.”

She tried to explain her priorities: “So there’s nothing to these are different. What was then before was not more of this, this is, has simplicity. It is what we had in our bills. It’s for a shorter period of time. But that’s OK now because we have a new president, a president who recognizes that we need to depend on science to stop the virus. A president who understands America’s working families need to have money in their pockets.”

It actually was President Trump whose cutting of red tape and crafting of a public-private partnership led to development of several vaccines in record-setting time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

