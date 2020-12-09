https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/12/09/watch-democrat-michigan-state-legislator-issues-ridiculous-threat-warning-to-trump-supporters-n1200268

Perhaps she is looking to be insta-famous. Maybe she wants to scream “Victim!” when a Trump supporter responds to her. In either case, Michigan State Representative Cynthia Johnson (D) put this video on the internet. In it, she warns “Trumpers” to be careful and walk lightly. She then says, “We ain’t playing with you. We’ve had enough of your shenanigans.” It is not clear if “we” refers to her and the other voices in her head or what “shenanigans” are frustrating her.

She then encourages “soldiers” to make them (Trump supporters) pay. Listen:

Remember that bizarre rep in MI that was acting like a 3 year old intimidating witnesses? Here she is threatening Trump supporters and what appears issuing a dog whistle to someone to go after them This is rep @Rep_CAJohnson pic.twitter.com/YTKOPv0sb0 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 9, 2020

Best I can tell she wants people to pay for supporting a president who accomplished the following:

The first moves towards peace in the Middle East in decades

Successful deterrence of our enemies with no new wars

The first real wage gains for the lowest 50% of wage earners in decades

Elimination of the ISIS caliphate reducing the threat of terrorism here and abroad

Energy independence, leading to lower energy prices for all that benefits low-income citizens the most

Record low unemployment pre-pandemic across the board

Reduction of carbon emissions ahead of goals through increasing the supply of natural gas

A rapid economic recovery post-pandemic for states not run by lunatics like Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

If she’s miserable in Michigan, she should blame her sparkly governor for her draconian management of the pandemic. And, of course, Johnson is not the only nutcase from Michigan. That is the state that also gave us Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has acted a fool on camera more than once.

Johnson is far from not the only insane person in the Democrat Party in the post-Trump era. A former Obama staff member actually started a list and called it the Trump Accountability Project. Their goal was to ensure Trump’s staff and high-profile supporters do not find work. Their now-deleted website and tweets might be an indication of how well it went for them.

“Conservative” Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin had her own thoughts, and of course, they involved a list. Note, there are more than 43,000 demented people who liked the idea:

Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into “polite” society. We have a list. — Jennifer ‘the election is over’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 6, 2020

Not to be outdone, Representative Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez jumped on to the idea:

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Jake Tapper piled on, warning those who supported Trump’s legal challenges might impugn their character with future employers. Then his whole network piled on, making a list of Trump administration officials who had the temerity to hold out on congratulating Joe Biden. They were even nice enough to make it alphabetical:

So, while the Democrats ponder why they lost so many races in the House and the corporate media wonders why no one listens to them, they may want to engage in some self-reflection. Their behavior is un-American, authoritarian, and does not resonate with the 67% of Americans exhausted by the bickering.

Presumed president-elect Biden may also want to reflect on his unity pledge. Because until he has a Sister Souljah moment with these Trump-deranged loons and tells them to zip it, unity around anything is not an option.

