Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Johnson (MI) threatened supporters of President Donald Trump during a Facebook live video streamed Tuesday, warning “Trumpers” to “walk lightly” and encouraging her supporters to “make them pay.”

“We got some work to do, we got some work to do,” Johnson started the video, before taking a sip of a drink.

The Detroit Democrat then thanked people who are doing things “right and in order.”

“There’s a good way to do it, and there’s a f***ed up way to do it,” she said. “Always provide proof. Nobody cares what your mouth is saying, provide proof. Don’t get upset with folks and start cussing them out and all that. … it never works.”

“I wish I could be talking to y’all in a private room, because, uh, I just wish I could, but we’re public so,” she told her viewers. It’s unclear where Johnson was during the live stream, but other people can be heard talking in the background.

“Be smart,” she continued. “You don’t have to yell, you don’t have to curse anybody out, you don’t have to call anybody names. Hit their a**es in the pocketbook. Hit them in the pocketbook.”

“For instance, one of our ‘bright’ citizens of our country, in Illinois, who happened to voicemail me — unknown, but, guess what? FBI, state police, they found her,” Johnson detailed.

“So, this is just a warning to you Trumpers,” the Democrat threatened: “Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough.”

“And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it,” she directed. “Do it right, be in order, make them pay.”

“I love y’all,” Johnson added before signing off the live stream.

Johnson took office on January 1, 2019, and her current term ends on December 31, 2020, The Daily Caller noted.

Johnson has claimed to have received numerous threatening and racially-charged calls and voicemails since a Michigan election hearing, last week.

“Johnson, who is Black, shared some of the messages with fellow members of the Michigan Legislature,” the Detroit Free Press reported. “Johnson has received dozens of calls on her personal phone since the Dec. 2 House Oversight Committee hearing. Johnson is the minority vice chairwoman of the committee.”

Fellow Michigan State Rep. Mary Whiteford, a Republican, noted that Johnson had one of the witnesses at the hearing spell out her name for the public, a moment Whiteford said was intended to “humiliate or intimidate” the witness.

“First and foremost, racism and violence have no place in our society and those who sent these horrifying messages to Rep. Johnson should be held accountable,” Whiteford said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “It was wrong, and she should never have to face such hate. In my response, I pointed out that the belittling treatment to the woman who was testifying was offensive and I feared it was also meant to humiliate or intimidate. Nobody should ever have to deal with that.”

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, noted that threats had also been made against Republicans.

