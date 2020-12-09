https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/glenn-beck-digital-dictators

There is a very dangerous misconception lurking on the Left and among the Big Tech elite that only “true” speech deserves protection as free speech. So Big Tech companies have appointed themselves the ultimate “truth” detectors — labeling, censoring, or deleting anything their algorithms detect that doesn’t align with their left-wing dogma.

On his Wednesday night special this week, Glenn Beck reveals the fact-checking fascists’ disturbing ties to China and how George Soros’ fingerprints are all over Facebook’s version of its own Supreme Court.

Death by fact-checking is how Big Tech plans to kill free speech, but BLEXIT founder Candace Owens won’t go down quietly. She joins Glenn to explain why she’s suing Mark Zuckerberg and gives an update on her latest victory in the battle against Big Tech.

Watch a short excerpt from the full show below:







