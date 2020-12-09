https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/09/watch-joe-biden-butchers-the-pronunciation-of-xavier-becerras-name-as-he-introduces-his-nominee-to-lead-a-government-agency-that-doesnt-exist/

Joe Biden has struck again, this type butchering the pronunciation of his pick to lead Health and Human Services, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra:

Biden botches the pronunciation of “Becerra” as he introduces his pick to lead HHS — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) December 8, 2020

At least he got the first name correct:

Did he get Xavier correct? — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) December 8, 2020

Yes! — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) December 8, 2020

Watch:

And our quote of the day. “I nominate Xavier Bawk-ah-ria.”

He half corrected himself and said “beshera” Maybe @duolingo can help?pic.twitter.com/t4YmXaHF5q — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) December 9, 2020

We’re so old we remember when mispronouncing a person’s name could be considered racist:

David Perdue is just gross. He mispronounced @KamalaHarris‘ name just now warming up the stage for @realDonaldTrump to score race-baiting, cheap political cheers. pic.twitter.com/kiLmn8682A — Miryam Lipper (@MiryamLipper) October 16, 2020

And did you catch the part where he got HHS wrong, too? Joe, there is no “Secretary of Health and Education Services”:

Joe Biden defeated AGAIN by the Teleprompter. “For Secretary of Health and Education Services, I nominate Xavier Bacheria.” Joe Biden is a mess. It’s Health and Human Services. And it’s Xavier Becerra. Biden doesn’t know the the cabinet office or name of the official. pic.twitter.com/5joLVKgdcc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2020

