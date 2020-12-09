https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/09/watch-joe-biden-butchers-the-pronunciation-of-xavier-becerras-name-as-he-introduces-his-nominee-to-lead-a-government-agency-that-doesnt-exist/

Joe Biden has struck again, this type butchering the pronunciation of his pick to lead Health and Human Services, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra:

At least he got the first name correct:

Watch:

We’re so old we remember when mispronouncing a person’s name could be considered racist:

And did you catch the part where he got HHS wrong, too? Joe, there is no “Secretary of Health and Education Services”:

***

