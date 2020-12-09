https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/12/09/what-to-make-of-barr-and-durham/
RUSH: Dee in Atlanta. Great to have you. Hello.
CALLER: Hello. First I want to say may God continue to bless you. You are an inspiration to all of us for the way you handle yourself and your illness.
RUSH: Thank you very much. I appreciate that.
CALLER: Well, now, I’m just appalled at what’s going on. I mean, William Barr, who’s supposed to be a wonderful conservative, the Durham report and the investigation went nowhere, no one seems to be punished for this, it’s all kind of illegal happening. And then on top of it, Mr. Barr says that he sees no fraud in this election.
RUSH: Didn’t he walk that back somewhat?
CALLER: I’m not aware of it if he did.
RUSH: I think he tried to. I didn’t see it, but I read that he had tried to walk it back somewhat. Don’t lose your train of thought here. As to the Durham report, we’re all scratching our heads over this. Everybody. I think even the president was expecting a report before the election. And it didn’t happen. But what Barr has done, he has named Durham a special counsel. That means the investigation is gonna go on. It means that Biden is gonna have a real tough time firing Durham, if he wants to. It would be akin to if Trump had tried to fire Mueller.
CALLER: I heard on the news that he was gonna terminate the special counsel once Biden became president. Now, I don’t know how true that is, but that’s what I heard on the news.
RUSH: When did you hear that?
CALLER: A couple days ago.
RUSH: You heard that Barr was gonna terminate —
CALLER: Terminate the special counsel once Biden was sworn into office, yes.
RUSH: Wait.
CALLER: But I have something else to say about this.
RUSH: Okay. Okay. We’ll just leave that out because I don’t – did you say he was gonna terminate Durham or the special counsel?
CALLER: The special counsel. Not Durham. But, you know, it would go nowhere, in other words.
RUSH: What’s your other point?
CALLER: Now, I continue with the decision, you know, you’d have to be dumb or blind or deaf or mentally retarded to not realize that there was some fraud in this particular election. Here we have five conservatives on the Supreme Court, and they didn’t take the Pennsylvania case. There definitely needed to be some investigation, but they didn’t want to get their hands dirty. I understand that they don’t want to make a decision about the election, but where does that leave us as a people?
Now, the Texas thing, you’re saying that they took it, but I don’t know what that means because they’re asking for the states that are involved to have some kind of response, which is exactly what they did in the Pennsylvania matter. They asked, you know, Pennsylvania to have a response, and then they just dismissed it. My point is, if they don’t take this Texas case and hear arguments and do something with five conservative judges, what difference does it make if the court is packed? They leave us to this fraud to again breaking of the law and all this nonsense. When you talk about secession, which I never thought of, it gives me a little peace. But otherwise I’m just appalled at all of this.
RUSH: Well, I can imagine you are, given what you think.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Greg in Polk County, Tennessee, great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Dittos and prayers and thanks for all the work you do.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: After seeing all the things that they’ve missed, the FBI, the NSA, and the CIA, they missed the 9/11 hijackers, they missed Fung Fung, they sat on Hunter’s laptop and then they persecute the president and General Flynn, I think we need to have an amendment so that civil servants can only serve 10 years, then they have to go and get a real job in the private sector. It’s like we have a whole other country running us and we’re just the underlings, that they view us basically as pheasants, and they need to go after 10 years.
RUSH: Okay.
CALLER: And I’m sorry. We got people staying in Washington too long. They need to get away from Washington after 10 years, not come within a hundred miles of Washington. That cultural is killing us. It needs to be uprooted and sent away.
RUSH: All right. All right. I’m glad you called. Thank you very much.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Huntsville, Alabama, next. Scott, great to have you with us on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush, mega dittos from Huntsville. We love you. Been a listener since 1988.
RUSH: Why, it’s great to have you here.
CALLER: It’s great to be on. Thank you and mega prayers.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I think that Durham is being protected by being appointed the way that Barr did so that he can protect Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Obama, and the Clintons. So I take a little different approach to that.
RUSH: So you think Barr appointed Durham to basically protect Clapper, Comey, Brennan, the Clintons, and Charlie Trie?
CALLER: Yes, sir. I certainly do.
RUSH: So we’re being lied to about that, that Durham’s not out there trying to find the details about Trump’s campaign was spied on?
CALLER: Exactly. That’s exactly it.
RUSH: Well, why would Durham have to protect anybody? There was no investigation of these people to begin with.
CALLER: I think holding the investigation off until after the election was a mistake. I think that what William Barr did in his public announcement of no fraud, no apparent evidence to turn the election, I think that it was all predicated upon his next move, which is to protect Brennan, Clapper, Comey from being indicted even after the election.
RUSH: Well, after the election is now.
CALLER: That’s correct.
RUSH: We don’t even know if Durham’s alive. Has anybody seen the guy? We don’t even know where the guy has been. We know that there’s a grand jury, but we don’t know jack about what Durham’s been doing. And now, now Alabamans, I mean, folks, they know, they know. And if Durham’s there to protect Clapper, it’s worse than I thought.