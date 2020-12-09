https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kayleigh-mcenany-eric-swalwell-democrat-scandal/2020/12/09/id/1000804

The reported scandal involving Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. and a Chinese spy reeks of hypocrisy, the White House said Wednesday.

“For 4 years, President [Donald] Trump was accused of being a Russian operative,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, per Fox News.

“It’s absolutely breathtakingly remarkable that the entity that was under control of a foreign power was the Democrats, including Eric Swalwell. Democrats were accusing the right of something they were doing all along.”

Axios reported Tuesday a Chinese operative named Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang) developed relationships with a number of politicians, including Swalwell. Fang left the country in 2015.

“It was never Russia and the Republicans, it was the Democrats and China,” McEnany said.

Federal investigators became alarmed at Fang’s activities during a widening counterintelligence probe. They do not believe she received or passed on classified information but alerted Swalwell of their concerns about five years ago.

Swalwell sits on the House Intelligence Committee, which investigated whether members of the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

