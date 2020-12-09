https://www.theblaze.com/wilkow/who-is-dr-ezekiel-emanuel

Judging by his essay titled, “Principles for allocation of scarce medical interventions” in medical journal The Lancet, Joe Biden’s pick for the new coronavirus task force, Dr. Ezekiel EmanuelEzekiel Emanuel, has a few controversial ideas about the value of anyone’s life over the age of 75 (or under 15).

In this episode of “Wilkow,” host Andrew Wilkow broke down the details of Dr. Emanuel’s article in The Lancet, as well as interviews and another better-known essay in The Atlantic titled “Why I Hope to Die at 75”, to try to get a clearer picture of the man (78-year-old) Joe Biden wants in charge of a virus that disproportionately affects older people.

