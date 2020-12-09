https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/woke-gun-control-santa-gets-boot-little-boy-lights-real-santa-surprises-nerf-gun-video/

A leftist hired to play Santa Claus at an Illinois mall left a little boy in tears after he scolded him for asking for a Nerf Gun for Christmas.

After the child tells him that he wants the toy, the activist tells him “no, no guns.”

The mother of the boy steps in to clarify to the man that her boy said a Nerf Gun, which is a toy.

“Nope, not even a Nerf Gun,” the activist Santa replies. “Nope. If your dad wants to get it for you that’s fine, but I can’t bring it to you,” he says, not knowing if the child’s father is even in his life or not.

The “woke” Santa resigned this week and the Santa company sent a ‘real’ Santa to the boy’s home

A few days later, the ‘real’ Santa showed up to the boy’s home and surprised 4-year-old Michael DeCarlo with a Nerf Gun.

DeCarlo’s face lit up as he thanked Santa for his Nerf Gun.

