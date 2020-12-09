https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/woman-created-man-new-childrens-bible-include-gender-perspective/

A bishop for the Church of Sweden is developing a new Bible for children, translating from ancient Greek and Hebrew texts, because the old ones didn’t have a sufficient “gender and diversity perspective.”

For one thing, the new translation will suggest that man perhaps did not come before woman in the creation story in Genesis.

According to the Swedish-language publication SVT Nyheter, Bishop Sören Dalevi of the Church of Sweden said “a diversity and gender perspective” was missing from chidren’s Bibles released in the 1960s and 1990s, which portrayed biblical characters as “white.”

Breitbart News noted it is the first new translation in 25 years.

The report pointed out that Genesis 2:21-24 is “reasonably clear” that man did precede woman in the creation story.

The Church of Sweden has a reputation for being progressive and long has advocated for LGBT causes.

A controversy erupted a year ago when one of its churches was criticized for having an LGBT altar painting depicting homosexual duos in Genesis.

The painting was removed later after officials noticed transgender characters were “associated with the snake in the Garden of Eden.”

In 2015, a lesbian bishop wanted the church to remove cross images and mark the direction of Mecca, to accommodate Muslims.

The Breitbart report noted that the church is forecast to decline by over a million members in just the next few years.

