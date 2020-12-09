https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-remote-workers-home/2020/12/09/id/1000790

While the outbreak of the novel coronavirus forced many employed adults to work from home, more than half of workers would like to labor remotely after inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccine begin and the health situation is declared resolved, a Pew Research poll suggests.

The survey comes just as the first of several vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is set to get within one step of emergency use approval on Thursday.

The poll indicates the transition to the “new normal” of widespread telecommuting has been relatively easy for most workers and that they would like to continue.

“Among those who are currently working from home all or most of the time, about three-quarters or more say it has been easy to have the technology and equipment they need to do their job and to have an adequate workspace,” Pew said. “Most also say it’s been easy for them to meet deadlines and complete projects on time, get their work done without interruptions, and feel motivated to do their work.”

While only one in five workers surveyed said they worked from home before the health emergency was declared in March, 71% say they are working from home now, and 54% would like the option to telecommute after it’s over.

Almost three times as many workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher (62%) say their work can be done from home compared to those without one (23%).

The survey was conducted online among 10,332 respondents Oct. 13-19. It has a margin or error 1.6 percentage points.

