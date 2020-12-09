https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Wyoming-Health-Official-Coronavirus/2020/12/09/id/1000787

A Wyoming Health Department official has resigned after calling the coronavirus pandemic “so-called,” and saying the vaccine is a plot to spread communism, the Casper Star Tribune reports.

Dr. Igor Shepherd, the former readiness and countermeasures manager for the state Health Department, offered his resignation after he said at a community action meeting in November that the vaccine for the coronavirus, which he described as a “so-called pandemic,” is a biological weapon that Russia and China will use to promote communism around the world.

“The Wyoming Department of Health has accepted Igor Shepherd’s resignation. We decline to comment further on this personnel matter,” Wyoming Department of Health Spokesperson Kim Deti said in an email to the newspaper on Wednesday.

She said earlier this month that “in his role with the department [Shepherd] has certainly been involved” in the state’s response to the pandemic, “but has not had what would be considered a leadership role in Wyoming’s response.”

Deti told The Associated Press last week: “All of the things we’ve said for months and the thousands of hours of dedicated work from our staff and our local partners on this response effort and our excitement for the hope the vaccine offers make our overall department position on the pandemic clear.”

