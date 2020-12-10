https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529717-100-house-republicans-sign-brief-backing-texas-suit-challenging-election

More than 100 House Republicans on Thursday signed an amicus brief in support of the Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning the election results in four swing states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that handed Democrat Joe BidenJoe BidenPennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: ‘I’d get my house bombed tonight’ GOP Texas senator questions ‘legal theory’ behind Trump’s lawsuit to challenge state’s election results Nearly 30 staffers, members of Michigan legislature tested positive for COVID-19 this year MORE the White House.

“This brief presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections,” states the brief signed by 106 GOP lawmakers.

Outgoing Republican Study Committee Chairman Mike Johnson James (Mike) Michael JohnsonNew RSC chairman sees ‘Trumpism’ as future House GOP votes to keep leaders in place This week: Clock ticks on coronavirus, government funding deals MORE (La.) — one of President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls on Georgia AG not to have other Republicans oppose election lawsuit: report Pennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: ‘I’d get my house bombed tonight’ Lawmakers call for lowering health care costs to address disparities in pandemic MORE’s closest allies in the House, having served on his impeachment defense team — helped lead the effort to garner support from his GOP colleagues for the brief. Johnson is joining the GOP leadership team in the new Congress.

“President Trump called me this morning to let me know how much he appreciates the amicus brief we are filing on behalf of Members of Congress. Indeed, ‘this is the big one!’ ” Johnson tweeted Wednesday.

Other key Republicans who signed the brief include Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House bucks veto threat to approve defense bill as virus relief in limbo House approves defense policy bill despite Trump veto threat Top Republicans praise Trump’s Flynn pardon MORE (La.); Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanGeorge Conway: ‘Biggest election fraud of 2020’ is lie Trump won Jim Jordan: ‘No way’ Trump should concede Trump dubs wrestler Dan Gable a ‘GOAT’ in Medal of Freedom presentation MORE (Ohio), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee; Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), the chair of the conservative Freedom Caucus; and Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), the incoming Republican Study Committee chairman.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyBiden picks leave Democrats with slimmest House majority in modern history The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Alibaba – Developments in the stimulus talks McCarthy says Swalwell should be disqualified from Intel Committee following spy report MORE (R-Calif.), another top Trump ally, is not among the signatories. Neither is GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyWyoming mask mandate backed by GOP lawmakers goes into effect The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House bucks veto threat to approve defense bill as virus relief in limbo GOP hopes for escape hatch from showdown with Trump MORE (Wyo.). McCarthy twice declined to comment to reporters Thursday when directly asked if he supported the Texas lawsuit.

“The president has a right for every legal challenge to be heard. He has the right to go to the Supreme Court with it, yes,” McCarthy said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to the Supreme Court aimed at blocking electors from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia from certifying Biden’s victory. Paxton alleges the states’ mail-in voting efforts during the pandemic were unconstitutional. Attorneys general from 18 other red states have joined that lawsuit.

The Trump campaign has largely been unsuccessful in its legal efforts to challenge the election results; dozens of challenges filed by Trump or his allies have been rejected by the courts. Trump has asked Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP Texas senator questions ‘legal theory’ behind Trump’s lawsuit to challenge state’s election results Trump asks Cruz to argue Texas case Senate approves three FEC nominees, restoring commission’s ability to function MORE (R-Texas), a former Texas solicitor general, to argue the latest case before the Supreme Court, The New York Times reported.

But the last-ditch, Hail Mary has divided Republicans on Capitol Hill — and in the powerful Texas congressional delegation itself. For weeks, Rep. Kay Granger Norvell (Kay) Kay GrangerGOP lawmaker patience runs thin with Trump tactics Bottom line GOP women’s group rolls out six-figure campaign for Ernst MORE (Texas), the top Republican on the powerful Appropriations Committee, has been telling Trump it’s time to “move on” and accept defeat. And Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyUS election spending exceeds GDP of numerous countries McCarthy woos Freedom Caucus with eye on Speakership The Hill’s Morning Report – Too close to call MORE (R-Texas), a vocal Trump backer, voiced his concerns about the lawsuit on Twitter, opting not to sign on.

“Respectfully, I will not join because I believe the case itself represents a dangerous violation of federalism & sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states,” Roy said in a series of tweets.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynGOP Texas senator questions ‘legal theory’ behind Trump’s lawsuit to challenge state’s election results Overnight Health Care: Momentum stalls for COVID-19 relief bill | White House task force says vaccine may not reduce virus spread until late spring | Azar dismisses concerns of COVID-19 vaccine supply shortages Momentum stalls for COVID-19 relief bill MORE (Texas), a member of the GOP leadership team, has also questioned the merit of the suit.

“You know, it’s very unusual because when a state sues a state, the Supreme Court of the United States has original jurisdiction,” Cornyn told CNN, “so you don’t have to go through the ordinary procedure. I read just the summary of it, and I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it.”

John Kruzel contributed. Updated at 4:39 p.m.

