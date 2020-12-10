https://nypost.com/2020/12/10/six-alarm-fire-blazes-through-multiple-queens-buildings/

Three FDNY firefighters were injured as a massive six-alarm fire tore through several buildings in Richmond Hills, Queens, early Thursday.

The fire, which occurred in a mixed residential and commercial neighborhood, started around 1 a.m. and spread to multiple buildings before being contained around 4:20 a.m., PIX 11 reported. More than 200 firefighters had a hand in taming the blaze.

At least three firefighters suffered minor injuries. No civilians were reported hurt.

The fire’s original location was believed to be a residential building at 109-2 Jamaica Ave., according to FDNYalerts.

Around 40 people were displaced by the blaze, the station reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent.

