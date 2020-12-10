https://nypost.com/2020/12/10/six-alarm-fire-blazes-through-multiple-queens-buildings/

Three FDNY firefighters were injured as a massive six-alarm fire tore through several buildings in Richmond Hills, Queens, early Thursday.

The fire, which occurred in a mixed residential and commercial neighborhood, started around 1 a.m. and spread to multiple buildings before being contained around 4:20 a.m., PIX 11 reported. More than 200 firefighters had a hand in taming the blaze.

At least three firefighters suffered minor injuries. No civilians were reported hurt.

The fire’s original location was believed to be a residential building at 109-2 Jamaica Ave., according to FDNYalerts.

Around 40 people were displaced by the blaze, the station reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters battle a fire in Richmond Hills, Queens.

