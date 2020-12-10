https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/3-studies-show-lockdowns-ineffecive-slowing-covid-19/

(FEE.ORG) – Across America and Europe, many government officials are resuming lockdowns and tightening restrictions in the face of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The collateral damage of lockdowns, which has been well documented, includes widespread poverty, depression, bankruptcy, and unemployment. Meanwhile, the benefits of lockdowns remain murky.

Several studies show there is little correlation between government restrictions and lower COVID mortality rates. Here are three of them.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

