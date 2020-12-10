https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/andrew-yang-run-new-york-city-mayor-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is making plans to run for New York City mayor.

Yang, whose presidential campaign centered on a universal basic income for every American, has been telling city leaders that he intends to run in next year’s election, according to The New York Times.

He is not expected to announce his bid until at least next month and has already met with a top City Council member, the newspaper reports. Yang declined Thursday to comment to The Times about the purported bid.

The 45-year-old Yang is now in Georgia campaigning for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the state’s two Senate runoff races.

