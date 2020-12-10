http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KOgcDvrTiNc/

Morocco became the fourth Arab state to reach a peace deal with Israel this year, as news broke Thursday that the Kingdom would sign an agreement establishing diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

BREAKING: Morocco has agreed to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. The Moroccan decision comes as part of deal that included U.S. recognition of the Western Sahara as part of Morocco — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 10, 2020

President Donald Trump congratulated the two parties in a tweet: “Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!”

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Less than a year ago, President Trump launched his Middle East peace plan, which departed from previous efforts in that it sought agreements between Israel and Arab states without giving a veto to the Palestinians.

Earlier U.S. administrations had believed, incorrectly, that such an approach was impossible. Then-Secretary of State John Kerry said in 2016 that no separate peace between Israel and Arab states was possible:

“There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world. I want it to be very clear to all of you … no, no, no and no … there will be no process without the Palestinians.”

(John Kerry, 2016) pic.twitter.com/O8NQv24AUF — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 17, 2020

Morocco has quietly enjoyed unofficial ties with Israel for many years. The country has a large Jewish community, many of whose members moved to Israel after the Jewish state declared independence in 1948.

The Trump administration has been reaching out to Morocco for years. Ivanka Trump visited the kingdom last November. Morocco also granted an exclusive interview with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita to Breitbart News in 2018.

On Thursday, Trump announced that the U.S. would be recognizing Morocco’s claims to the disputed Western Sahara:

Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

The kingdom is the fourth state to make peace and forge diplomatic relations with Israel this year. The other three include the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which signed the Abraham Accords on the White House lawn in September; and Sudan, which announced it had reached an agreement with Israel several weeks later.

