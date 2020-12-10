https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/10/another-trump-foreign-policy-milestone-morocco-to-normalize-relations-with-israel/

President Donald Trump and his administration facilitated another historic breakthrough for peace in the Middle East on Thursday between Morocco and Israel who have agreed to normalize relations.

Trump announced the deal on Twitter, noting the major victory in foreign policy for all countries involved.

According to Trump, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI agreed that his country would “resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.”

The deal not only ensures the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries after ties were cut off in 2000, but will also allow flights between the two countries, sounder business connections, and the promise of establishing embassies.

Trump also declared that Morrocco maintains its sovereignty over Western Sahara, an area once controlled by Spain and disputed by its indigenous population, saying that it was essential for “enduring peace and prosperity.”

“Today, I signed a proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara,” Trump wrote. “Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity!”

The president noted the significance of Morocco’s history with the U.S., when they recognized the U.S. as a country shortly after its independence from Great Britain in 1776.

Currently, the U.S. is the “only Western country” to declare Morocco’s sovereignty over that area.

Morocco is the fourth country of its kind to establish peace with Israel through the work of the U.S. The deal, according to Axios, was set in motion more than two years ago and was directly negotiated by Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner and special envoy Avi Berkowitz with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. They now join the ranks with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

“This is a significant step forward for the people of Israel and Morocco. It further enhances Israel’s security, while creating opportunities for Morocco and Israel to deepen their economic ties and improve the lives of their people,” Kushner said.

In September, Trump signed The Abraham Accords, which ushered in the formal agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and Israel and Bahrain to establish diplomatic relations. Shortly after in October, the Trump administration announced Sudan would be removed from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list and began a partnership with the United States and Israel.

