https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/10/are-you-dying-to-look-like-a-smug-elitist-cnn-anchor-grab-your-wallet-and-let-kate-bolduan-show-you-how-pics/
Find you someone who loves you like CNN loves themselves and you’ll be set for life.
CNN anchor Kate Bolduan brought her A-game today, clappin’ back at Donald Trump and all the right-wing haterz with a sweet cashmere sweater:
FACTS FIRST 💙@KateBolduan pic.twitter.com/YAZtMt6Qr8
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) December 10, 2020
@KateBolduan Sweater is AMAZING!!!! #FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/n7ME87y1uH
— Marca Cayman (@CaymanMarca) December 10, 2020
YAAAAAS, KWEEN!
can we please talk about @KateBolduan‘s shirt right now on CNN???? #factsfirst #yesplease
— Heather Smith (@hlite1973) December 10, 2020
Can we talk about how great @KateBolduan‘s sweater is? pic.twitter.com/vcTOS7mWRL
— Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) December 10, 2020
It’s so stunning and brave… we, like, can’t even, you guys.
Thank you @KateBolduan for making a statement👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9LUXOWyqfE
— Shari Nyles (@sharinyles) December 10, 2020
What if we want to make that statement, too?
Ok @KateBolduan where did you get this sweater! pic.twitter.com/d7UorGafbT
— Sarah Mimms (@mimms) December 10, 2020
@KateBolduan – where can I get this sweater? Love it! #FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/rO50pr3wvC
— NPeckumn (@NPeckumn) December 10, 2020
I need to know where @KateBolduan got this sweater ASAP @CNN pic.twitter.com/YQQjE88xVp
— Jenise Fernandez (@JeniseFernandez) December 10, 2020
So glad you asked!
For everyone messaging about @KateBolduan’s #factsfirst sweater. It’s from our friends at @linguafrancanyc and it’s available on their site. (I got the men’s in navy but I suspect you’ll be less excited to dress like me 😔). https://t.co/PMMQwcs8yl pic.twitter.com/8gQ2aDoMUu
— Matt Dornic (@mdornic) December 10, 2020
Thanks for the tip, Matt!
What a special gift from a really good friend after a long year. ❤️
— Kate Bolduan (@KateBolduan) December 10, 2020
For the low, low price of just $380 (not including shipping, since you have to spend over $1000 to qualify for free shipping), you, too, can look like a smug, self-righteous media elitist!
lmfao $400 for a corny sweater? way to totally not prove a point while looking completely tone deaf. get a job.
— h (@froggeryea) December 10, 2020
😂 journalists.
— Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) December 10, 2020
CNN anchors are now hawking cashmere sweaters embroidered with the words “facts first.” I swear, if Tom Wolfe were still alive, he’d be screaming “I give up!” pic.twitter.com/kYSPr732C1
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 10, 2020