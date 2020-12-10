https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/arizona-senate-judiciary-committee-will-hold-official-legislative-hearing-election-integrity-subpoena-power-tomorrow-morning/

The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on election integrity Friday morning at 9 AM local time.

The lawmakers will issue subpoenas as deemed appropriate.

Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing tomorrow at 9:00 am to take testimony (and issue subpoenas as deemed appropriate) regarding election integrity. Voters can watch on https://t.co/87T4tVRPWr live streaming. — Mark Finchem (@MarkFinchem) December 10, 2020

On Wednesday night Arizona became the 18th state to join Texas’s suit against Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

But Arizona’s house is certainly not in order itself.

Statistician Bobby Piton broke down Arizona’s impossible election results and explained that the 2020 increase in votes since 1998 is greater than the increase in population in the same time period.

Arizona is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout, the HIGHEST in the country according to latest aggregated results from Statista. It is also easily the biggest turnout in state’s history.

On November 16, 2020, Arizona was reporting a 65.9% voter turnout — but on November 30, 2020, the Secretary of State’s recommended election results website Arizona Vote is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout!

Recall, Governor Ducey rushed to sign legislation to allow the most populous county, Maricopa County – the county that determines who wins Arizona – to use Dominion machines in the 2020 election.

There is no way Joe Biden won Arizona.

In addition to gigantic Trump rallies in Prescott, Phoenix and Bullhead City, there was a 95-mile car Trump caravan in Arizona.

In contrast, ZERO people showed up to see Joe Biden AND Kamala Harris outside the Heard Museum in Phoenix in October.

