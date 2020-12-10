http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pSual9zGOGw/

An Australian university is introducing the world’s first undergraduate degree in climate law, predicting a global surge in compensation demands, class actions, grievances, transnational U.N. enforcement and human rights litigation due to “changes in weather patterns.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Bond University dean of law, Professor Nick James, said he created the degree after empathizing with high school students worried about the impact of “climate change” on their futures.

“My thinking was these people need to learn how to actually get out there and make a difference,” he said. “What we need at the moment are people who are trained in climate science, but also go out there and advocate for reform.

“Most of our social and political structures and legal structures are holding us back from making the changes that need to be made.”

Professor James told the Herald lawyers would be in demand due to an increase in prosecutions by environmental regulators. The work would include building compensation claims against governments that either fail to do as directed by globalist organizations or seek to take their own path in local decision making despite protests from opponents: These climate kids are nothing short of crazy! pic.twitter.com/IPUfSJMVxE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 21, 2019 Professor James said lawyers were already beginning to specialise in climate. “From talking to employers, there’s a lot of interest,” he said. “They see there will be increasing demand in the future, in the next few years.”

The first cohort will begin in January based on a standard bachelor of laws, with climate-related electives, beginning with a broad introduction to climate science.

“Then we start to drill down on particular legal topics,” Professor James said. “They’ll look at the impact of climate change on natural resources and natural resources law.

“They will look at the implications for human rights, such as forced migrations. They’ll do subjects that look at dispute resolution around climate debates and disputes. We’re going to see a lot more legal disputes.”

Climate litigation is a growing field of legal practice, as Breitbart News reported.

In February, billionaire oligarch Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, said he personally funded a network of attorneys who helped pursue prosecutions related to “climate change.”

As the Competitive Enterprise Institute noted in a 2018 report, Bloomberg created a “scheme” to pay attorneys who were placed in the offices of state attorneys general, and whose role was to pursue environmental violations — as well as the political opponents of left-wing climate change policies.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

