Baltimore’s newly sworn-in Mayor Brandon Scott turned to coronavirus shutdowns and restrictions with an executive order on his first full day in office, which means in-person dining was banned starting Friday evening.

Scott was sworn into office on Tuesday and at 36 years old, is the youngest mayor in the history of Baltimore.

No county in Maryland has completely suspended in-person dining this fall until Wednesday when Scott issued his executive order, which consists of shutting down all indoor and outdoor dining. The state’s Republican governor has put a 50% capacity limit on most businesses, but none are as strict as Baltimore.

“We are in a life-or-death situation. These decisions that we make today –– no matter how tough they are –– will determine whether community members will survive or not,” Scott said, explaining that any activity that requires the removal of a face mask is dangerous.

Businesses like malls, gyms, casinos and retail stores will be forced to operate at 25% capacity, indoor gatherings must be capped at 10 people and outdoor gatherings at 25 people.

Scott mentioned that it would be very helpful for the governor to impose stricter statewide rules.

