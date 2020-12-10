https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fd2c490fcf548787c0112e5
Give him eight years, Donald Trump bragged then to Bob Woodward, and he’d pay off the national debt, no problem. The future president was more sober a few weeks later. Sure, he told Fortune, he could …
National File can reveal that Arizona Democrats and media have strong ties to Riley Behrens, a transgender man arrested multiple times for antifa riots….
Richard Grenell, for a short time President Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence, says there’s much more to the story of Washington’s involvement with China that just Rep. Eric Swalwell’s …
The chance that Congress will pass a COVID-19 relief bill before the end of the year is dimming, due to key disagreements between the parties. …