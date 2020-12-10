https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/529729-bette-middler-blasts-mcconnell-how-did-he-win-with-an-18

Actress and comedian Bette Middler voiced her disapproval of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMembers of Congress should force leadership to hold a COVID-19 relief bill vote On The Money: Momentum stalls for COVID-19 relief bill | Congress barrels toward ‘COVID cliff’ | House passes stopgap bill to avoid government shutdown Senate rejects attempt to block Trump’s UAE arms sale MORE on Thursday, calling the Kentucky Republican “utterly useless” and accusing him without evidence of cheating in his reelection last month.

Midler retweeted a photo of McConnell next to a list of Kentucky’s low rankings among states on health care, education and the economy.

The list showed Kentucky ranking 44th in health care, 38th in education and 39th on the economy, among various other rankings that did not reflect well on the Bluegrass State. The numbers appeared to have been sourced from the U.S. News & World Report’s “overview of Kentucky”.

“How did he win with an 18% approval rating?” Midler asked, appearing to a refer to a poll from 2017. “F—ing cheated, that’s how! #Kentucky, you are keeping us all down. I demand a #KentuckyRecount.”

McConnell has been a member of the Senate for 35 years, beating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in November with 58 percent of the vote despite chronically low approval ratings.

No evidence has been presented to suggest that McConnell cheated in the vote.

In another tweet, Midler referred to both Kentucky senators McConnell and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulOvernight Defense: Biden defends picking retired general for Pentagon head | House passes weeklong stopgap spending bill | Senate rejects effort to block Trump’s UAE arms sale Senate rejects attempt to block Trump’s UAE arms sale This week: Congress poised to buy more time on spending, coronavirus talks MORE (R) as “crooks.”

Midler has long been a vocal critic of the GOP and the Trump administration. She referred to President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls on Georgia AG not to have other Republicans oppose election lawsuit: report Pennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: ‘I’d get my house bombed tonight’ Lawmakers call for lowering health care costs to address disparities in pandemic MORE as a “parasite” after he voiced his disapproval of the South Korean film of the same name winning best picture at the 2020 Oscars. She has also insinuated that Trump pays Black people to attend his rallies.

Midler has supported multiple Democratic causes, participating in fundraisers for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump leaves mixed legacy on veterans affairs McAuliffe announces bid for second term as Virginia governor No, faithless electors won’t hand Donald Trump a second term MORE and donating money to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenMomentum stalls for COVID-19 relief bill MSNBC’s Ruhle challenges Sanders on push for ,200 stimulus checks Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks MORE‘s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign.

