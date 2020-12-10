https://thehill.com/homenews/media/529776-biden-and-harris-named-times-persons-of-the-year

Time Magazine named President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenPennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: ‘I’d get my house bombed tonight’ GOP Texas senator questions ‘legal theory’ behind Trump’s lawsuit to challenge state’s election results Nearly 30 staffers, members of Michigan legislature tested positive for COVID-19 this year MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisMegan Thee Stallion shares letter from Maxine Waters thanking her for bringing attention to ‘plight of Black women’ Trump moves to intervene in Texas election lawsuit Obama: I don’t keep a checklist, but I monitored Trump rolling back my work MORE its “Person of the Year” in an announcement Thursday night.

The magazine’s write-up of the decision outlines Biden’s historic selection of Harris and the challenges that lie ahead for the United States and the duo.

Harris, a former rival for the Democratic nomination, described the moment Biden asked her to be his running mate.

“Immediately he said, ‘So, you want to do this?’” Harris said. “That’s who Joe is. There’s no pomp and circumstance with him. He’s a straight shooter.”

Harris will be the first African American, first woman and first South Asian American to serve as vice president, come Inauguration Day.

“I will be the first, but I will not be the last,” Harris said, of the role she will assume. “That’s about legacy, that’s about creating a pathway, that’s about leaving the door more open than it was when you walked in.”

The president-elect, defended his emphasis on unity and healing of political divides to the magazine even as President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls on Georgia AG not to have other Republicans oppose election lawsuit: report Pennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: ‘I’d get my house bombed tonight’ Lawmakers call for lowering health care costs to address disparities in pandemic MORE has refused to concede the election to the former vice president.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

“I was able to, against advice from a lot of people, do the things that I was told were gonna hurt me politically,” Biden told the magazine. “But I would argue that it turned out that that’s what the American people were looking for: they’re looking for some honesty, decency, respect, unity.”

Biden and Harris ran in one of the most contentious presidential races in American history, which saw a record number of voters turn out amid a pandemic that continues to rage across the country.

The former vice president won 51.3 percent of the popular vote, garnering 81.2 million over Trump’s 74.2 million votes, according to tallies from the Cook Political Report.

Biden remarked on the challenges that lay ahead of him and his administration next year, telling Time that the election against Trump was a “do-or-die” moment for the United States.

The profile noted Biden will take office amid racial tensions, inequality and a race to protect Americans from coronavirus.

The president-elect added that he has been reading about former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first 100 days in office when he helped pull America out of the Great Depression.

“We’re the only country in the world that has come out of every crisis stronger than we went into the crisis,” he said, according to the magazine.

“I predict we will come out of this crisis stronger than when we went in.”

The announcement came after the magazine said it had narrowed its final selection down to four candidates: Biden and Harris, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci reveals daughter was ‘saddened greatly’ by death of boyfriend’s 32-year-old brother from COVID-19 Trump claims US nearly at 15 percent COVID-19 immunity: ‘That’s a very powerful vaccine in itself’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House bucks veto threat to approve defense bill as virus relief in limbo MORE and frontline health care workers, Trump and the movement for racial justice.

Biden is the 10th president-elect to achieve the title, but his selection marks the first time a president-elect and vice president-elect have shared the cover together.

Former Presidents Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford are the only presidents never named “Person of the Year.”

