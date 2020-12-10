https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/biden-campaign-becomes-first-raise-1-billion-donors/

(OPEN SECRETS) – President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign is the first in history to raise $1 billion from donors, adding yet another broken record to the 2020 cycle that set a new benchmark for political fundraising.

Biden wielded a massive financial advantage over President Donald Trump during the final months of the 2020 campaign. Biden heavily outspent Trump on the airwaves in key swing states he ultimately won by narrow margins. He also had superior backing from big-money super PACs and “dark money” groups.

The Biden campaign netted nearly $107 million from Oct. 15 to Nov. 23, according to Federal Election Commission filings released Thursday, pushing its total past the billion-dollar mark.

