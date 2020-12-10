https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529623-biden-selects-susan-rice-to-lead-domestic-policy-council

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenPennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: ‘I’d get my house bombed tonight’ GOP Texas senator questions ‘legal theory’ behind Trump’s lawsuit to challenge state’s election results Nearly 30 staffers, members of Michigan legislature tested positive for COVID-19 this year MORE has selected Susan Rice, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, and is nominating Denis McDonough Denis Richard McDonoughFauci says he has not talked to Biden: He doesn’t want to ‘put me in a compromised position’ Biden chooses a White House chief who ‘matches this moment’ The swamp wasn’t drained — it expanded MORE as secretary of Veterans Affairs, the transition announced on Thursday.

“The roles they will take on are where the rubber meets the road — where competent and crisis-tested governance can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, enhancing the dignity, equity, security, and prosperity of the day-to-day lives of Americans,” Biden said in the statement.

Rice also previously served as national security adviser during the Obama administration, and will now direct the Domestic Policy Council, a unit with broad purview over Biden’s domestic agenda, including health, immigration and education policy. The role does not require Senate confirmation.

McDonough, who served as deputy national security adviser and later White House chief of staff under President Obama, will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate in order to lead the sprawling Department of Veterans Affairs.

Biden also officially announced other appointments and nominations, including Rep. Marcia Fudge Marcia Louise FudgeNina Turner files paperwork for Ohio congressional run Overnight Energy: Trump EPA finalizes air rule that critics say favors polluters | Zinke, in official and unofficial portraits, returns to Interior on horseback | Vilsack gets lukewarm response as Biden Agriculture pick from those seeking reformed USDA Vilsack gets lukewarm response as Biden Agriculture pick from those seeking reformed USDA MORE (D-Ohio) as his nominee for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Katherine Tai, a trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee, as his nominee for U.S. Trade Representative; and Tom Vilsack Tom VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE as his nominee to serve as Secretary of Agriculture, a role that Vilsack will reprise from his time serving in the Obama administration.

The announcements of Rice and McDonough in particular underscore the degree to which Biden is leaning on officials with deep experience who worked with one another during the Obama administration.

Rice had also been viewed as a leading contender for Biden’s secretary of State, a nomination that ultimately went to Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenCounterterrorism — at home and abroad — will be renewed under Biden Most Republicans, independents believe Trump will run in 2024: poll Biden to pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be next Defense secretary MORE, a longtime adviser with deep foreign policy experience who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations. Rice was also viewed as a potential running mate for Biden before his selection of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisMegan Thee Stallion shares letter from Maxine Waters thanking her for bringing attention to ‘plight of Black women’ Trump moves to intervene in Texas election lawsuit Obama: I don’t keep a checklist, but I monitored Trump rolling back my work MORE (D-Calif.), who is now vice president-elect.

Biden has periodically announced members of his White House staff and intended Cabinet, beginning with his national security and economic teams. This week he announced his health team, including his nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraOvernight Health Care: Momentum stalls for COVID-19 relief bill | White House task force says vaccine may not reduce virus spread until late spring | Azar dismisses concerns of COVID-19 vaccine supply shortages The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Alibaba – Developments in the stimulus talks Azar says he has met with Biden transition team MORE (D).

On Wednesday, Biden introduced retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinBiden defends Austin as choice for Pentagon chief amid bipartisan skepticism Colin Powell praises Biden’s pick for Pentagon chief: ‘Superb choice’ Watch Live: Biden introduces Defense secretary nominee MORE as his nominee for Defense secretary, thought there are questions over his ability to be confirmed due to his need for a waiver to serve in what is considered a civilian position.

Biden has been under tremendous pressure to appoint women and people of color to top roles in his White House and Cabinet. Tai would be the first Asian American and first woman of color to serve as U.S. Trade Representative if she is confirmed.

There are a handful of Cabinet positions and top roles Biden has yet to fill, most prominent among them Attorney General and CIA Director. Biden is said to be considering outgoing Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D), federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandJeh Johnson says he won’t serve in Biden administration The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House bucks veto threat to approve defense bill as virus relief in limbo Doug Jones seen as leading contender as Biden attorney general: report MORE, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates Sally Caroline YatesJeh Johnson says he won’t serve in Biden administration The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House bucks veto threat to approve defense bill as virus relief in limbo Doug Jones seen as leading contender as Biden attorney general: report MORE, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickHarrison seen as front-runner to take over DNC at crucial moment Black leaders express concerns about representation in Biden administration The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Calls mount to start transition as Biden readies Cabinet picks MORE (D) as candidates to lead the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls on Georgia AG not to have other Republicans oppose election lawsuit: report Pennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: ‘I’d get my house bombed tonight’ Lawmakers call for lowering health care costs to address disparities in pandemic MORE continues to refuse to concede the election despite unsuccessful efforts in court to challenge voting procedures.

Trump has falsely claimed he won the election and that it was “rigged” against him, despite a lack of evidence supporting his assertions of widespread voter fraud. Despite the lack of proof, Trump suggested on Twitter Thursday morning that Biden would be an “illegitimate president,” a tweet that was marked as containing disputed information.

