https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-lives-matter-movement-turns-on-joe-biden

The official Black Lives Matter movement is apparently unhappy with former Vice President Joe Biden after learning that reportedly none of the movement’s leaders were invited to a relevant meeting Tuesday with the leader.

What are the details?

The organization tweeted Wednesday, “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Rep. Cedric Richmond met with several civil rights groups yesterday. @blklivesmatter — as the largest social justice movement in history — was not invited.”

The group later added, “The night of their victory, we sent @joebiden and @kamalaharris a letter requesting a meeting. It has now been 32 days and we have yet to receive a response. To set up a meeting with civil rights leaders, without BLM, is unacceptable.”

The organization insisted that it deserves a “seat at the table,” and displayed a petition calling for Biden and Harris to meet with the group.

What else?

The group was unhappy that they were apparently left out of the meeting following Biden’s announcement that Richmond, a Louisiana Democrat, would lead the White House Office of Public Engagement.

According to a Politico report, the meeting — which took place virtually on Tuesday — addressed administration positions, as well as the type of attorney general Biden should nominate to head up the Justice Department.

From Politico:

The conversation was centered on racial justice and equity — racial equity is among the four pillars Biden laid out as top priorities on his transition website. Race was also a key issue in the presidential election, as Americans all over the country took to the streets to protest racial injustice amid a pandemic that has disproportionately affected black and brown communities. Plus, black voters not only saved Biden’s presidential primary campaign but also helped elevate him to the White House in November.

The meeting, according to the outlet, centered on topics such as voting rights, judges, criminal justice reform, equality, and executive appointments.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, according to the outlet, recalled telling Biden during a news conference, “You cannot respond by not having an attorney general that has a background in civil rights. My preference, I said to him, is to have a black attorney general. … I said, however, the least we could have is someone that has a proven civil rights background, not someone that’s gonna handle this heightened, racist, bigoted atmosphere with on-the-job training.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

