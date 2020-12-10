https://www.dailywire.com/news/106-house-republicans-announce-support-for-texas-lawsuit

Over 100 GOP members of the House jointly filed a brief supporting Texas’ lawsuit against four battleground states seeking to block them from voting in the electoral college for allegedly holding illegitimate elections.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the election results of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, alleging that they had violated their election laws and arguing that their results should be voided. House Republicans filed an amicus brief supporting Texas’ case.

“This brief presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections,” the House Republicans’ brief says, according to The Hill reporter John Kruzel.

⚖️JUST IN: New amicus brief from 106 Republican House members in support of Texas’ bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the Supreme Court. Here they are👇 pic.twitter.com/QLN4jDfoto — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 10, 2020

The filing comes after Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) sent an email to every GOP member of the House earlier this week seeking cosigners on an amicus brief supporting the Texas lawsuit.

“Today I made arrangements to file an amicus brief in the Texas case now pending at the Supreme Court on behalf of House Republicans who are all deeply concerned about the integrity of our election system,” Johnson said on Twitter on Tuesday. “Also today, my friend, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, agreed to join our state as a party to the case in support of Texas. Stay tuned for big developments …”

Today I made arrangements to file an amicus brief in the Texas case now pending at the Supreme Court on behalf of House Republicans who are all deeply concerned about the integrity of our election system… pic.twitter.com/JQYg6Q9dgl — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) December 9, 2020

On Wednesday, 17 states, led by Missouri, filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in support of the Texas lawsuit. President Trump has also pledged to intervene in the lawsuit. On Thursday, six states filed to join the lawsuit against the four battlegrounds.

“Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah have formally joined Texas in its Supreme Court suit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—four battleground states who ran illegal and unconstitutional elections,” the state of Texas said in a statement. “The joining states agree with Texas: the defendant states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify unlawfully enacting last-minute changes and ignoring both federal and state election laws, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) announced earlier on Thursday that he would not be signing on to the House Republicans’ amicus because he thought the lawsuit filed by Texas “represents a dangerous violation of federalism & sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states.”

“The American people are raising legitimate questions & they deserve answers. I strongly support the continued pursuit of litigation where most likely to succeed – such as Georgia to bring to light any illegal votes & encourage, if necessary, state legislatures to alter their electors accordingly,” Roy said on Twitter. “But, I cannot support an effort that will almost certainly fail on grounds of standing and is inconsistent with my beliefs about protecting Texas sovereignty from the meddling of other states.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

