Thousands of ballots that were ‘cured’ in Georgia, likely they were ‘cured’ illegally.

We reported back on November 9th that numerous Democrat-led ‘non-profits’ were connected to likely illegal absentee ballot harvesting in Georgia after the 2020 election.

In our article we reported that a totally under-the-radar and likely illegal Democratic absentee ballot-harvesting type of an operation was quietly executed in Georgia after Election Day, which may have secretly added just enough Democratic votes to tip the scales in this swing state against Republican President Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.

We wrote:

The deadline for receipt of absentee ballots in Georgia, per Georgia election law, is “no later than close of the polls on Election Day … Ballots received after the polls close cannot be counted,” this per the Georgia Secretary of State Election Division’s Absentee Voting A Guide for Registered Voters. This deadline was affirmed by an October 2 federal appeals court ruling, which stayed a lower court ruling from August 31, stemming from a lawsuit brought by leftist nonprofit the New Georgia Project (NGP), founded by Georgia Democrat activist and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. NGP’s lawsuit prevailed in extending the Georgia mail-in ballot receipt deadline for three additional days. However, on appeal, brought by the state of Georgia, Georgia election law held firm, with the higher court decisively re-establishing the deadline in 2020 as November 3, at the close of the polls. Ignoring Georgia law, “start[ing] on Nov. 4, 2020, 2 p.m. and end[ing] Nov. 6, 2020, 5 p.m. EST,” according to their PR, the Georgia Democratic Party began the deployment of trained teams of volunteer activist operatives – “Ballot Rescue Teams” – to do phone banking and also to travel Georgia’s counties, knocking on people’s front doors – only Democrats’ front doors, that is – and cheerfully offering to help “cure” or fix absentee and mail-in ballots which, allegedly, had problems and were, allegedly, not being counted by county registrars.

This effort violated certain specific Georgia election laws, and it raised the legal issue that the “chain of custody” of each and every one of these “cured” Democrat ballots which had been compromised. We contend that any illegal ballots should not be counted in the election.



The Democrats brought in outsiders to Georgia who were all connected to creepy John Podesta, Hillary’s former Campaign Manager, and Hillary Clinton.

This morning we reported on Georgia election official Ralph Jones, Sr. discussed his efforts in curing ballots after the election. (Mr. Jones was also present along with a couple colleagues on Election night at the State Farm Arena who were caught on film ramming thousands of ballots through tabulators after sending Republican observers home):

We identified the Hillary related ballot curing program (Swing Left/Onward Together), but we had no information on who in the Georgia elections’ division was DATA ENTERING these cured ballots for the Democrats. Today we have a name – Ralph Jones Sr. admitted to it!!!

In the video in the post above, Mr. Jones ADMITTED that they were doing ballot curing!

We believe Georgia election law only allows ballot curing if the voter gets a call or contact from a GA election official. The law doesn’t allow a Hillary Clinton operative to replace the election official’s position. We don’t believe Georgia election law allows ELECTRONIC curing of the ballot either, which is what the Democrat Ballot Curing Program did: they stated that the voter could email or text their ballot changes.

Did Secretary of State Raffensperger somehow APPROVE this change to GA election law, like he did the two Agreements with the Democrats in March, 2020? He certainly had no right to.

