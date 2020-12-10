https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-fda-advisory-panel-recommends-pfizer-vaccine-for-approval

An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration voted 17-4 in favor of recommending the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization for people 16 and older, teeing up the FDA to give final approval to the vaccine in the coming days.

According to the Associated Press, the 22-person advisory committee recommended the vaccine in a meeting Thursday. The FDA is now expected “to follow the recommendation issued Thursday by its experts advisors.” The New York Times, citing people familiar with the FDA’s planning, reports an emergency authorization approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could now come by Saturday or Sunday this weekend.

“With the high efficacy and good safety profile shown for our vaccine, and the pandemic essentially out of control, vaccine introduction is an urgent need,” Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, reportedly said at the advisory committee meeting.

The Times reports that the advisory committee’s recommendation is not binding, but that the FDA usually follows the recommendations given by such panels. According to The Wall Street Journal, some members of the panel expressed skepticism about approving the vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds based on current data. It’s not clear whether this was the reason for the four “no” votes, as not all the votes were explained.

Pfizer, an American company, developed the vaccine with the help of the German biotechnology company BioNTech, and made headlines last month when they said that their vaccine had shown to be over 90% effective in ongoing trials. A recent FDA analysis of the vaccine found it to be 95% effective after two doses spaced 3 weeks apart. The FDA also said the vaccine appeared to be 82% effective after a single dose.

Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group in Rochester, Minnesota, who was not involved in the vaccine development, said the second dose serves to “significantly boost the immune response,” and it would be wrong for people to think they’re “home free” after the first inoculation, reports NBC News.

Pfizer has said that the 95% efficacy rate comes 7 days after receiving the second dose.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

