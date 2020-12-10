https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-now-democrat-attorneys-general-align-pennsylvania-michigan-wisconsin-georgia-nearly-every-state-picked-sides/

The Texas case against Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia has exploded. Now nearly the entire country is picking sides.

The whole country knows now that the state of Texas sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday night in the US Supreme Court challenging their unlawful election procedures.

Texas argued these four states violated the US Constitution because they made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions. But these states did not make the changes through the state legislatures as spelled out in the US Constitution.

We reported earlier today that President Trump joined Texas in suing the four states being sued by Texas.

TRENDING: President Trump Tweets – “People Are Upset, and They Have a Right To Be… A Coup Is Taking Place In Front of Our Eyes.”

Last night we reported 18 states have to date joined Texas in their case against the four states:

Next we reported that 106 US House Republicans have signed a brief backing Texas in this case (the list should be over 200):

And then this afternoon, the Pennsylvania House joined the case:

Now blue states and a couple territories have gotten involved and have joined Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. They are fine with massive corruption as long as they gain power:

Even the Democrat Attorney General from North Carolina, where Trump won the election, has joined with fellow Democrat Attorneys General.

BREAKING: Today, I joined 22 other attorneys general in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court opposing Texas’ radical, anti-democratic lawsuit. This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions Americans. 1/ — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) December 10, 2020

In addition to the above, Ohio joined Texas today and Wyoming decided to stay out of it. Iowa, Kentucky, Alaska and Idaho have decided to stay out of the case as well. Nearly the entire country is in the game now. (see above for map).

The number of states and entities joining Texas in their suit against the big four states involved in stealing the 2020 election continues to grow. This case isn’t bogus or seditious, this case is valid and that is why states are picking sides.

(A final note – the people of many states must be sick with the actions of their current Democrat officials aligning with the corruption of the left. Never in US history have we seen such an all out effort to steal an election away from the Presidential winner. The steal cannot stand.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

