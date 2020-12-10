https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-pennsylvanias-house-representatives-joins-texas-suit-pennsylvania-wisconsin-michigan-georgia/

The list of states joining Texas continues to increase.

The state of Texas sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday night with the US Supreme Court challenging their unlawful election procedures.

Texas argued these four states violated the US Constitution because they made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions. But these states did not make the changes through the state legislatures as spelled out in the US Constitution.

We reported earlier today that President Trump joined Texas in suing the four states being sued by Texas.

Last night we reported 18 states have to date joined Texas in their case against the four states:

Next we reported that 106 US House Republicans have signed a brief backing Texas in this case (the list should be over 200):

Now this afternoon, the Pennsylvania House joined the case:

The number of states and entities joining Texas in their suit against the big four states involved in stealing the 2020 election continues to grow. This case isn’t bogus or seditious, this case is valid and that is why entities are jumping on the bus.

