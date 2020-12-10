https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/british-street-names-get-woke/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – After Birmingham City Council invited members of the public to come up with new street names for a regeneration scheme, winners included “Diversity Grove” and “Equality Road”.

According to the council, the names were selected “based on the theme of cohesion and shared values.”

Louise Kilbride, the woman whose suggested street names were chosen by a panel of judges, said she wanted them to “reflect the diversity of the Perry Barr area.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

