While Governor Northam did not include restrictions on places of worship during his melodramatic presser today where he put a curfew in place and limited social gatherings to 10 people, he did try very hard to guilt Virginians about not going to church and talked about appealing to faith leaders.

Yeah, he can’t do that.

And he knows it.

Doesn’t matter if God is everywhere, if a Virginian wants to worship in person they will.

And people shaming them can stuff it.

We Jews are doing services and Hanukkah via Zoom but you’re determined to gather close together to worship. Maybe take a lesson from us and think of someone other than yourself? https://t.co/JjHwLbSLLN — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 10, 2020

Because it’s so selfish to go to CHURCH!

Chad Felix Greene chimed in:

Offs its a minor holiday. You light candles.

You eat.

Calm down. https://t.co/f6M4R9QQ5Q — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 10, 2020

Bradley didn’t realize Chad himself is Jewish so he came back with this pathetic barb:

There’s the respect for faith I expect from conservatives! https://t.co/bamFjQ7e0a — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 10, 2020

*sigh*

If only he’d have taken a moment to look at Chad’s timeline maybe he wouldn’t have stuck his big ol’ foot in his big ol’ mouth:

Sweetie, I didn’t say you weren’t https://t.co/vSXpaoDFF9 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 10, 2020

No, he just implied conservatives are disrespectful to Jews.

Respect for faith would include not mocking and dismissing important religious celebrations by exclusively Christians because *you* don’t value them. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/kVt8mo6Ipc — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 10, 2020

What Chad said.

And you know he was right because Bradley got all sorts of defensive:

You guys really need to work on reading comprehension. Nowhere did I lock or dismiss its importance. I asked for people to take note of the raging pandemic killing 2-3,000 Americans each day and think about doing it virtually this one time. https://t.co/FyinY0Ks8B — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 10, 2020

WAAAAAAANH.

You have a funny way of showing it. And no.

We simply don’t care what you guys have to say on this topic any longer. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/iacNZ8Nf2U pic.twitter.com/niSKZshV4D — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 10, 2020

You’d think he’d walk away but no.

Alexa, what is the opposite of being inside? https://t.co/BGMBhajxNy — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 10, 2020

Oh.

So thousands of people, shoulder to shoulder for hours on end is a risk health experts believe you should take for a good cause but sitting in a living room with your family to exchange presents or go to church is selfish and far too dangerous. Again.

This is why. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/mmxcbHY0IU — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 10, 2020

Again.

***

