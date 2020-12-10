https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/10/cant-unsee-this-reuters-reports-on-the-struggle-to-find-new-recruits-to-practice-the-ancient-art-of-iron-crotch-kung-fu/

LOL.

This is a real story from Reuters and not The Babylon Bee and we’re official DEAD:

Wang Liutai practices the ancient art of ‘iron crotch’ kung fu, which involves smashing the crotch with a steel-capped log or other heavy objects. For some reason, it has been struggling to draw new recruits https://t.co/EtO7HFMRQW pic.twitter.com/3KDPeH0KEJ — Reuters (@Reuters) December 10, 2020

TBH, put this on ESPN and we’ll watch. How do they judge it or keep score?

Technique. It’s all about the right technique. https://t.co/gHCTHTSLx8 — Ravi Mattu (@ravmattu) December 10, 2020

And this is kind of like logging on to Twitter, no?

how i feel logging on to https://t.co/sXNT4DMwWB every day https://t.co/YvFEMf2Ydk — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) December 10, 2020

Reboot time! Who should play Caine?

“Smash the log into my crotch, grasshopper.” https://t.co/nnhpClENO9 — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) December 10, 2020

And, finally, we’re doing this to ourselves already:

This is a good simulation of lockdown. https://t.co/qQybe62hGC — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) December 10, 2020

1) Raise the log. 2) Lockdown the economy. 3) Release. 4) Repeat.

