PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) — A car hit a house in Phoenix, sparking a fire Wednesday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Southern Avenue.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the car slammed into the back of the home. Firefighters say flames coming from the car and the home were pumping out a ton of smoke.

The first arriving engine pulled out their hose lines and moved into the home for search and rescue and to attack the fire from the inside. The second engine crew was able to concentrate their efforts on the vehicle fire in the rear of the home. Ladder crews were able to battle the blaze from above.

Firefighters say the homeowner got out safely. Due to the extensive damage caused by the fire, however, she cannot go home.

There were no reports of injuries to firefighters.

It’s not clear what caused the car to hit the house. The Phoenix Police Department is trying to determine what happened.

