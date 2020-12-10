http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/37fOClYUcTg/
30 student organizations at Carnegie Mellon University have signed a letter urging administrators to cut ties with former Trump administration official Ric Grenell, who joined the university this year as a fellow at its Institute for Politics and Strategy. Grenell served as the acting Director of National Intelligence in 2020 after serving as Ambassador to Germany. Among other charges, students accuse Grenell of “sinophobia,” or anti-Chinese sentiment.