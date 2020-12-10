https://hannity.com/media-room/change-the-whirled-kaepernick-releases-ice-cream-with-ben-and-jerry-to-dismantle-oppression/

ABOLISH JAIL? Kaepernick Says US Must ‘Abolish Prisons’ in Order to ‘Eliminate White Supremacy’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.12.20

Out-of-work quarterback Colin Kaepernick escalated his list of demands to promote “racial justice” in America over the weekend; saying the United States must now “abolish prisons” to “eliminate white supremacy.”

“To be clear, the abolition of these institutions is not the absence of accountability but rather the establishment of transformative and restorative processes that are not rooted in punitive practices. By abolishing policing and prisons, not only can we eliminate white supremacist establishments, but we can create space for budgets to be reinvested directly into communities to address mental health needs, homelessness and houselessness, access to education, and job creation as well as community-based methods of accountability. This is a future that centers the needs of the people, a future that will make us safer, healthier, and truly free,” writes Kaepernick.

“Over the next month, my hope is that you, the reader, will have confronted the white supremacist underpinnings of policing and prisons and the state-sanctioned oppression, destruction, and execution of Black and Indigenous people and people of color,” he adds.

Read this full essay here.